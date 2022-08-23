Previous
Spotted shag in breeding plumage by maureenpp
Spotted shag in breeding plumage

There used to be a lot of spotted shags nesting on this cliff face, but unfortunately the red billed gulls have crowded them out.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

MaureenPP

