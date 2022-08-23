Sign up
Photo 2387
Spotted shag in breeding plumage
There used to be a lot of spotted shags nesting on this cliff face, but unfortunately the red billed gulls have crowded them out.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd August 2022 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shag
,
spotted
,
plumage
,
breeding
