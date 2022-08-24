Fur seal by the sea

The Thinker fur seal style. A sight we didn't used to see on the beaches of Pegasus Bay, but today at Kairaki this one was frolicking in the water, and came up on the beach. Unfortunately someone with a dog not under control came along and scared it, although it didn't go far, just back into the water. People don't understand that having their dog harass native animals is not only a $10,000 fine, but if the seal bites the dog it will kill it - their mouths are full of bacteria! Pity the ranger wasn't about!