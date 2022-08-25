Sign up
Photo 2390
Stepping out on big feet
Australian coot stepping along the edge of the lake. They have large semi-palmated feet, to walk in swampy areas. they self introduced to NZ in the 1950s and are now everywhere it seems.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
Tags
australian
,
feet
,
coot
