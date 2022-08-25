Previous
Stepping out on big feet by maureenpp
Stepping out on big feet

Australian coot stepping along the edge of the lake. They have large semi-palmated feet, to walk in swampy areas. they self introduced to NZ in the 1950s and are now everywhere it seems.
