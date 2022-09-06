Previous
Next
Spring snow on the Port Hills by maureenpp
Photo 2402

Spring snow on the Port Hills

Very unexpected to get up to snow on the ground this morning - we had a lot at home. We haven't had any snow this winter, so it was an interesting spring surprise.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise