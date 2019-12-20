Previous
Where did I leave my sleigh! by mave
Photo 791

Where did I leave my sleigh!

An image from The North Pole in Cambridge when we went with the grandchildren.
The weather has been wet, grey and quite miserable. We haven't been out taking pictures.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
bep
Cute shot. I'm sure your grandchildren loved this Santa.
December 20th, 2019  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! love your title and a cute shot !
December 20th, 2019  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely ...
December 20th, 2019  
