Photo 792
Too much rain
We walked down to the river this morning. The river is very high and the gates are across to close the road. But it hasn't flooded ...... yet!
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
flood
,
river
,
gates
