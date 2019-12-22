Previous
Too much rain by mave
Photo 792

Too much rain

We walked down to the river this morning. The river is very high and the gates are across to close the road. But it hasn't flooded ...... yet!
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
