Previous
Next
Finished and framed by mave
Photo 794

Finished and framed

At last my leopard mosaic is finished, sealed and thanks to Den, it is framed and ready to hang. I am super pleased with it.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is beautiful. You should be proud.
December 23rd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise