Photo 794
Finished and framed
At last my leopard mosaic is finished, sealed and thanks to Den, it is framed and ready to hang. I am super pleased with it.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
leopard
,
framed
,
sealed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is beautiful. You should be proud.
December 23rd, 2019
