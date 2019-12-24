Sign up
Photo 795
Almost ready
Just started getting the table ready for tomorrow. Most of the food for our Christmas dinner is prepared and ready to go. Turkey will be in the oven tomorrow morning while I get ready for our guests to arrive. It's Christmas!!
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
2
0
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
795
photos
71
followers
97
following
788
789
790
791
792
793
794
795
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
24th December 2019 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
christmas
,
table
Sue Cooper
ace
It looks lovely and very festive.
December 24th, 2019
Phil Sandford
ace
A very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your family also Mave
December 24th, 2019
