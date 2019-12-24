Previous
Almost ready

Just started getting the table ready for tomorrow. Most of the food for our Christmas dinner is prepared and ready to go. Turkey will be in the oven tomorrow morning while I get ready for our guests to arrive. It's Christmas!!
Sue Cooper ace
It looks lovely and very festive.
December 24th, 2019  
Phil Sandford ace
A very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your family also Mave
December 24th, 2019  
