What scared Santa! by mave
What scared Santa!

Just realised I missed 28th December, so here is a filler I took in December when the grandchildren went skating in Cambridge.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Sylvia du Toit
Just wanted to ask where is Santa?
January 4th, 2020  
Mave
@sdutoit He was on the next stall in his sleigh. But I couldn't see his feet!
January 4th, 2020  
