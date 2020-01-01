Sign up
Photo 800
Just lego!!
First day of a new decade! Happy New Year everyone.
I was quite impressed with 7 year old Thomas today. He took a picture of a lego build, took it to pieces then rebuilt it from the picture.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
800
photos
71
followers
97
following
219% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
1st January 2020 5:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
lego
,
thomas
Tunia McClure
ace
A future engineer.
January 1st, 2020
