Just lego!! by mave
Photo 800

Just lego!!

First day of a new decade! Happy New Year everyone.
I was quite impressed with 7 year old Thomas today. He took a picture of a lego build, took it to pieces then rebuilt it from the picture.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tunia McClure ace
A future engineer.
January 1st, 2020  
