Do I like B&W by mave
Photo 807

Do I like B&W

The camera club has three categories, colour, black and white, and digital. I don't usually use b&w so I thought I would have a go. Does this work?
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
JackieR ace
What a glorious diptyvh of this magnificent cathedral and William Pye's font. I prefer colour one, the gold of the pews highlights that glash of green granite.
January 4th, 2020  
Mave
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I prefer the colour too, but I don't usually do much b&w
January 4th, 2020  
JackieR ace
@mave BnW is lovely in fact if I cover the colour version it is spectacular!! If I vould fav twice i would!!!
January 4th, 2020  
Mave
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you so much. Best comment this year .... and last year too!
January 4th, 2020  
