Photo 807
Do I like B&W
The camera club has three categories, colour, black and white, and digital. I don't usually use b&w so I thought I would have a go. Does this work?
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
b&w
,
colour
JackieR
ace
What a glorious diptyvh of this magnificent cathedral and William Pye's font. I prefer colour one, the gold of the pews highlights that glash of green granite.
January 4th, 2020
Mave
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I prefer the colour too, but I don't usually do much b&w
January 4th, 2020
JackieR
ace
@mave
BnW is lovely in fact if I cover the colour version it is spectacular!! If I vould fav twice i would!!!
January 4th, 2020
Mave
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you so much. Best comment this year .... and last year too!
January 4th, 2020
