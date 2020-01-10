Previous
Next
Evening sun by mave
Photo 812

Evening sun

This was late afternoon. Den had to take some stuff to the tip this afternoon and I went along for the ride. Thanks for your good wishes yesterday. Not wonderful but much better today.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
222% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise