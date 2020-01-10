Sign up
Photo 812
Evening sun
This was late afternoon. Den had to take some stuff to the tip this afternoon and I went along for the ride. Thanks for your good wishes yesterday. Not wonderful but much better today.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
afternoon
