Photo 820
A lovely day
A walk to the shop today. After a frosty start it was a beautiful sunny day - as the forecasters said. I almost opted out of 365 but missed the pictures and the people, so I'm trying again!
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-J330FN
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shop
,
walk
Pat Knowles
ace
Well done Mave....I miss the people more than anything that’s why I keep going! Glad you’re still here! Lovely weather & view!
February 7th, 2020
