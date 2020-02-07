Previous
A lovely day by mave
A lovely day

A walk to the shop today. After a frosty start it was a beautiful sunny day - as the forecasters said. I almost opted out of 365 but missed the pictures and the people, so I'm trying again!
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Pat Knowles ace
Well done Mave....I miss the people more than anything that’s why I keep going! Glad you’re still here! Lovely weather & view!
February 7th, 2020  
