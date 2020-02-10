Sign up
Photo 823
Stands out from the crowd
One of Anglesey Abbey's snowdrops
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
Tags
snowdrop
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful close-up photo of this lovely snowdrop ! great focus on the flower - fav
February 10th, 2020
