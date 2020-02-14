Previous
Amaryllis by mave
Photo 827

Amaryllis

In York this weekend with my son and his family. This is one of the stocking fillers we bought for our daughter-in-law. It has three flowers and two more buds to come. A pleasing colour.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
226% complete

bep
The colour is beautiful!
February 14th, 2020  
