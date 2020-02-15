Previous
Hansom cab by mave
Photo 828

Hansom cab

A visit to York Castle Museum today to keep out of the rain. This is in the Victorian street. It is a wonderful museum. We spent about five hours there.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Lis Lapthorn
A wonderful city museum in the best county!
February 15th, 2020  
Mave
@foxes37 It is very good. And definitely God's own county!!
February 15th, 2020  
