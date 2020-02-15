Sign up
Photo 828
Hansom cab
A visit to York Castle Museum today to keep out of the rain. This is in the Victorian street. It is a wonderful museum. We spent about five hours there.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
york
,
museum
,
victorian
,
hansom
Lis Lapthorn
A wonderful city museum in the best county!
February 15th, 2020
Mave
@foxes37
It is very good. And definitely God's own county!!
February 15th, 2020
