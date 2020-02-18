Previous
Muffin by mave
Photo 831

Muffin

A picture from the York Castle Museum on Saturday. If you remember watching Annette Mills and Muffin you must be almost my contemporary.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Jesika
I saw him at the Art Gallery many years ago, a special treat. ‘We love Muffin, Muffin the mule,’ memories are made of this. j
February 19th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
I remember Muffin! He was a little before my Watch with Mother era but I still remember him with affection!
February 19th, 2020  
