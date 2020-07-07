Previous
A day out by mave
Photo 833

A day out

Hi everyone. Thought I might try again. We went to Wrest Park yesterday. Very enjoyable.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Sue Cooper ace
Really good to see you again Mave. I’ve missed you. It’s been a difficult time and it’s still a very worrying time. Good to see you’ve been out and about. I don’t know Wrest Park, it looks impressive.
July 8th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Welcome back Mave...such a great capture...would be a delightful place to visit
July 8th, 2020  
Shirley B
Hello again, nice to see you. We have all been having a tricky time.
July 8th, 2020  
