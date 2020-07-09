Previous
A social distance chat by mave
Photo 835

A social distance chat

We met up with my daughter for a few hours. We each drove to Ashridge and had a very enjoyable few hours togwther. The only downside was ....NO HUGS!!
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Anne ace
Lovely to see you back on 365 Mave, I have missed you and wondered how you are doing. So pleased you got to see your daughter - these times have become so precious haven't they?
July 9th, 2020  
Mave
@365anne Thank you Anne. Glad to be back!
July 9th, 2020  
Shirley B
Great, such a happy group picture.
July 9th, 2020  
