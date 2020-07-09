Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 835
A social distance chat
We met up with my daughter for a few hours. We each drove to Ashridge and had a very enjoyable few hours togwther. The only downside was ....NO HUGS!!
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
835
photos
67
followers
97
following
228% complete
View this month »
828
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G3
Taken
30th June 2020 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
meeting
,
daughter
,
ashridge
Anne
ace
Lovely to see you back on 365 Mave, I have missed you and wondered how you are doing. So pleased you got to see your daughter - these times have become so precious haven't they?
July 9th, 2020
Mave
@365anne
Thank you Anne. Glad to be back!
July 9th, 2020
Shirley B
Great, such a happy group picture.
July 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close