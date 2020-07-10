Sign up
Photo 836
Which way should we go!!
We had a walk round our local nature reserve today. We chose the left path, but both lead to the sailing lake.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1
365
Canon EOS 200D
10th July 2020 1:05pm
Public
lake
reserve
