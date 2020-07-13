Previous
Wrest Park by mave
Wrest Park

This was taken from near the house on our visit to Wrest Park last week. Lovely grounds and buildings.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Shirley B
A very dramatic statue in foreground adds to the interest of your capture.
July 13th, 2020  
