Stanwick Lakes

We went to Stanwick Lakes today. This is the visitor centre, unfortunately still closed. We walk round three of the lakes - there are lots more - and walked over three miles. We were both very tired but what a lovely place.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
