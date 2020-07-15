Previous
Looks 'country cosy' by mave
We walked round Covington this morning. Lots of lovely houses with thatched roofs, but this one really caught my eye. Don't need a big house these days, just something comfortable.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Mave

