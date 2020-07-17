Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 843
Country cottages
A shot of just a few of the lovely thatched cottages at Wadenhoe.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
3
0
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
7
3
365
Canon EOS 200D
15th July 2020 3:18pm
cottages
,
thatched
,
wadenhoe
Dianne
Such a lovely image of these thatched cottages.
July 17th, 2020
Lis Lapthorn
Very pretty and very English.
July 17th, 2020
Babs
ace
What a pretty cottage.
July 17th, 2020
