Country cottages by mave
Photo 843

Country cottages

A shot of just a few of the lovely thatched cottages at Wadenhoe.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Dianne
Such a lovely image of these thatched cottages.
July 17th, 2020  
Lis Lapthorn
Very pretty and very English.
July 17th, 2020  
Babs ace
What a pretty cottage.
July 17th, 2020  
