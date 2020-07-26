Previous
I've got an itch! by mave
Photo 853

I've got an itch!

A picture of a highland cow which I took at our local nature reserve on 22 June. This one was rubbing an ear against the fence near the path.
26th July 2020

Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL cute capture.
July 26th, 2020  
