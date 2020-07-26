Sign up
Photo 853
I've got an itch!
A picture of a highland cow which I took at our local nature reserve on 22 June. This one was rubbing an ear against the fence near the path.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Album
365
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
22nd June 2020 12:22pm
nature
cow
highland
reserve
itch
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL cute capture.
July 26th, 2020
