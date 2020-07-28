Previous
Any ideas! by mave
Photo 855

Any ideas!

We have enjoyed our day with the family. Thank you for all your comments and wishes yesterday. These flowers are beside my son's front door. I love them but have no idea what they are
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
