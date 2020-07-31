Sign up
Photo 858
March hares
Another from Harlow Carr. I haven't managed to get real hares, so I thought these might be ok.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
858
photos
66
followers
94
following
Tags
sculpture
,
carr
,
harlow
,
hares
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love them!!
July 31st, 2020
bep
I love them too!
July 31st, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Cleverly made. Would grace any garden.
July 31st, 2020
