RSPB Bempton

Last Wednesday we had a day at Bempton Cliffs near Bridlington. There are 6 or 7 viewing platforms. We saw fulmars, guillemots, gannets and other sea and land birds. This is a general view of just one of the cliffs. The birds nesting on the cliff face, and the flying bird are gannets. The other birds also nest on these cliffs, but how they stop eggs or chicks from falling off is a mystery to me. The puffins had finished nesting, but any small black birds skimming the sea are puffins. I will post a picture of gannets tomorrow.