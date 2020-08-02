Previous
Next
RSPB Bempton by mave
Photo 860

RSPB Bempton

Last Wednesday we had a day at Bempton Cliffs near Bridlington. There are 6 or 7 viewing platforms. We saw fulmars, guillemots, gannets and other sea and land birds. This is a general view of just one of the cliffs. The birds nesting on the cliff face, and the flying bird are gannets. The other birds also nest on these cliffs, but how they stop eggs or chicks from falling off is a mystery to me. The puffins had finished nesting, but any small black birds skimming the sea are puffins. I will post a picture of gannets tomorrow.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bep
Gorgeous cliffs!
August 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise