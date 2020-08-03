Previous
Gannet at Bempton by mave
Gannet at Bempton

After the general view of the gannets nesting at Bempton cliffs, I thought it only right to post a picture of a gannet a bit closer.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Fr1da
Beautiful looking creature !
August 3rd, 2020  
