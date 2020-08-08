Previous
Next
Ely cathedral by mave
Photo 866

Ely cathedral

Our camera club is collecting pictures to go to an external judge for marking. Our main exhibition has been cancelled but the committee is trying to arrange a smaller event. This is one of the pictures I am submitting.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise