Previous
Next
Mave Yaxley Great Grey Owl-17 by mave
Photo 867

Mave Yaxley Great Grey Owl-17

I am not going to post all of my camera club pictures, but I was quite pleased with this mono of a great grey owl taken at our local raptor centre BC, before Covid!
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
What a wise old face! Lovely study Mave!
August 9th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
Very nice, very piercing eyes
August 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise