Photo 868
Harlow Carr
A shot from the end of July taken at Harlow Carr Gardens in Harrogate. I loved the colours of the trees in the middle of the picture.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
30th July 2020 11:12am
Tags
trees
gardens
harrogate
