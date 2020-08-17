Previous
Classic cars by mave
Photo 874

Classic cars

These were two of the classic cars at Shuttleworth on Saturday. I believe they are a Panhard and a Studebaker. The drivers are volunteers at Shuttleworth.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
