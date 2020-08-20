Sign up
Photo 877
On my walk
Just a short walk round the village today. When I saw this it seemed almost tropical in the lovely warm sunshine.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
village
,
sunshine
