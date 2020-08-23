Previous
Next
Noisy neighbours by mave
Photo 880

Noisy neighbours

A busy day today so didn't get out with my camera. This was taken at Bempton Cliffs early August. I think the nests were just a little too close for comfort.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn
Interesting capture.
August 23rd, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot!
August 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise