Previous
Next
Photo 880
Noisy neighbours
A busy day today so didn't get out with my camera. This was taken at Bempton Cliffs early August. I think the nests were just a little too close for comfort.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
2
0
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
880
photos
65
followers
92
following
241% complete
View this month »
873
874
875
876
877
878
879
880
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
29th July 2020 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bempton
,
gannets
Lis Lapthorn
Interesting capture.
August 23rd, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot!
August 23rd, 2020
