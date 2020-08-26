Previous
Next
White waves by mave
Photo 883

White waves

Very strong winds overnight so we got very little sleep in our caravan. We had an easy morning then had a run to Sheringham this afternoon. The sea was rougher than we have seen it here. Lots of 'white horses' and spray.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Looks lovely and brisk there. I can almost feel the wind!
August 26th, 2020  
carol white ace
Great capture of our stormy weather
August 26th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
A very good shot showing us the waves & coastline!
August 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise