Photo 883
White waves
Very strong winds overnight so we got very little sleep in our caravan. We had an easy morning then had a run to Sheringham this afternoon. The sea was rougher than we have seen it here. Lots of 'white horses' and spray.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
sea
,
rough
,
windy
,
sheringham
Casablanca
ace
Looks lovely and brisk there. I can almost feel the wind!
August 26th, 2020
carol white
ace
Great capture of our stormy weather
August 26th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
A very good shot showing us the waves & coastline!
August 26th, 2020
