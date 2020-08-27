Previous
A grey day by mave
Photo 884

A grey day

We had a meet up with family at Hunstanton today. It was a grey day, but that didn't spoil the occasion. Lots of people there and a fish and chip meal rounded it off nicely.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Lin ace
Nicely captured - I like that one lone bird!
August 27th, 2020  
