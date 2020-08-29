Previous
Hunstanton cliffs by mave
Hunstanton cliffs

A view which says Hunstanton! Taken last week.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Harbie ace
Beautiful! Fav
August 29th, 2020  
