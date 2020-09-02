Sign up
Photo 890
Flowers
A collage of flowers from my walk today
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
1
0
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
Tags
flowers
,
collage
Suzie Townsend
ace
Beautiful finds!
September 2nd, 2020
