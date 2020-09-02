Previous
Flowers by mave
Photo 890

Flowers

A collage of flowers from my walk today
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Suzie Townsend ace
Beautiful finds!
September 2nd, 2020  
