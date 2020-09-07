Previous
Our first shop by mave
Our first shop

For the first time since lockdown we have been to a shop! We have been lucky enough to have slots for supernarket deliveries since March. It was great to be able to pick and choose what to buy. Everyone wore masks and we felt fine.
