Diamond painting by mave
Photo 897

Diamond painting

This is a diamond painting of my step grandson from a picture taken by his Mum. It is a mosaic made up of approx 19k plastic 'diamonds'. I hope his parents like it as much as I do.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

