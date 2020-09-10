Sign up
Photo 897
Diamond painting
This is a diamond painting of my step grandson from a picture taken by his Mum. It is a mosaic made up of approx 19k plastic 'diamonds'. I hope his parents like it as much as I do.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Views
2
2
365
SM-J330FN
Taken
10th September 2020 10:08am
