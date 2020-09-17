Previous
The Embankment in London by mave
The Embankment in London

I posted an update on my painting yesterday. This is my daughter's photograph taken (a while ago) at the same location walking the other way.
Mave

Lee ace
They just don't make lamp posts like them anymore, or anything else for that matter.
September 17th, 2020  
