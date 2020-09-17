Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 905
The Embankment in London
I posted an update on my painting yesterday. This is my daughter's photograph taken (a while ago) at the same location walking the other way.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
1
2
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
905
photos
64
followers
91
following
247% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
29th October 2018 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photograph
,
daughter's
Lee
ace
They just don't make lamp posts like them anymore, or anything else for that matter.
September 17th, 2020
365 Project
