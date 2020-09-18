Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 906
Hornbill
Another from Linton Zoo. This bird was hiding away at the top of his enclosure about 25ft above us. At least I managed to shoot between the wire mesh. It was a bit dark up in the corner, but the light reflected off his yellow feathers.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
906
photos
63
followers
90
following
248% complete
View this month »
899
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
11th September 2020 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zoo
,
hornbill
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture and he is so impressive looking. Fav!
September 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close