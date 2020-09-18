Previous
Hornbill by mave
Hornbill

Another from Linton Zoo. This bird was hiding away at the top of his enclosure about 25ft above us. At least I managed to shoot between the wire mesh. It was a bit dark up in the corner, but the light reflected off his yellow feathers.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture and he is so impressive looking. Fav!
September 18th, 2020  
