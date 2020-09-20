Previous
River Great Ouse
River Great Ouse

Den's foot discomfort has cleared up at last so we had a walk along the river. It seems ages since we walked around here. It was very peaceful. Very few people about on this lovely day.
20th September 2020

Mave

