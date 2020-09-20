Sign up
Photo 908
River Great Ouse
Den's foot discomfort has cleared up at last so we had a walk along the river. It seems ages since we walked around here. It was very peaceful. Very few people about on this lovely day.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
river
,
peaceful
