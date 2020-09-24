Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 912
Wells Cathedral
Wells Cathedral is beautiful inside and out. We really enjoyed our visit. This is an unedited phone picture.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
912
photos
64
followers
90
following
249% complete
View this month »
905
906
907
908
909
910
911
912
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-J330FN
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
wells
JackieR
ace
Now here is on my wish list to visit
September 24th, 2020
Tunia McClure
ace
Wow. So much architectural detail on that cathedral.
September 24th, 2020
bep
Amazing architecture.
September 24th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
Such stunning cathedrals we have in this country...so blessed.
September 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close