Wells Cathedral by mave
Photo 912

Wells Cathedral

Wells Cathedral is beautiful inside and out. We really enjoyed our visit. This is an unedited phone picture.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
JackieR ace
Now here is on my wish list to visit
September 24th, 2020  
Tunia McClure ace
Wow. So much architectural detail on that cathedral.
September 24th, 2020  
bep
Amazing architecture.
September 24th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Such stunning cathedrals we have in this country...so blessed.
September 24th, 2020  
