Previous
Next
Meeting up by mave
Photo 924

Meeting up

We had a walk in Riverside Park, Huntingdon and met up with Den's son. A good walk and a good catchup. The river was high and flowing faster than usual. We even managed to dodge the rain after three very wet days.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
Lovely shots of your walk Mave
October 6th, 2020  
carol white ace
A lovely collage, looks like a lovely place to walk
October 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise