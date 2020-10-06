Sign up
Photo 924
Meeting up
We had a walk in Riverside Park, Huntingdon and met up with Den's son. A good walk and a good catchup. The river was high and flowing faster than usual. We even managed to dodge the rain after three very wet days.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
meeting
,
riverside
,
son
,
huntingdon
Anne
ace
Lovely shots of your walk Mave
October 6th, 2020
carol white
ace
A lovely collage, looks like a lovely place to walk
October 6th, 2020
