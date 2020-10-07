Sign up
Photo 925
Evening sun
A busy day, no time for new photographs. This is one taken at Clevedon just over a week ago. The pier at sunset.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
27th September 2020 5:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pier
,
clevedon
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful shot with the sun shining on the pier - fav
October 7th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely
October 7th, 2020
Judith Johnson
Lovely evening light
October 7th, 2020
