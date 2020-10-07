Previous
Evening sun by mave
Evening sun

A busy day, no time for new photographs. This is one taken at Clevedon just over a week ago. The pier at sunset.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful shot with the sun shining on the pier - fav
October 7th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
October 7th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
Lovely evening light
October 7th, 2020  
