Photo 926
My Mum and Dad
Looking through some old photos today and came across this one of my parents taken at my (first) wedding in 1961. They would both have been 117 this year. Memories!!
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
memories
parents
Dione Giorgio
They look so elegantly dressed. Not like the rubbish our youngsters are wearing nowadays. Great memories for you.
October 9th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
They look wonderful, what a fabulous photo to have.
October 9th, 2020
Dianne
I too, was thinking how well dressed they were - hat and gloves to the fore. A wonderful image.
October 9th, 2020
