Previous
Next
My Mum and Dad by mave
Photo 926

My Mum and Dad

Looking through some old photos today and came across this one of my parents taken at my (first) wedding in 1961. They would both have been 117 this year. Memories!!
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
They look so elegantly dressed. Not like the rubbish our youngsters are wearing nowadays. Great memories for you.
October 9th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
They look wonderful, what a fabulous photo to have.
October 9th, 2020  
Dianne
I too, was thinking how well dressed they were - hat and gloves to the fore. A wonderful image.
October 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise