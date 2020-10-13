Sign up
Photo 931
Anglesey Abbey
Another collage from Anglesey Abbey. The cyclamen walk, another view of the dahlia garden and the rose garden by the house. Most of the roses were nearly over, but the dahlias and the cyclamen were 'blooming lovely'!
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Sue Cooper
ace
I’ve only been there once but I thought it was a fabulous place. These are lovely images.
October 13th, 2020
carol white
ace
A lovely collage, looks like a lovely place to walk
October 13th, 2020
