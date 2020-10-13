Previous
Anglesey Abbey by mave
Photo 931

Anglesey Abbey

Another collage from Anglesey Abbey. The cyclamen walk, another view of the dahlia garden and the rose garden by the house. Most of the roses were nearly over, but the dahlias and the cyclamen were 'blooming lovely'!
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Sue Cooper ace
I’ve only been there once but I thought it was a fabulous place. These are lovely images.
October 13th, 2020  
carol white ace
A lovely collage, looks like a lovely place to walk
October 13th, 2020  
