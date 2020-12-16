Sign up
Photo 995
Sun on the weir
Yesterday we walked in the Pocket Park. It was very muddy and our feet got very heavy with the mud that stuck to our walking boots. Most of the river was very calm. Just the area afound the weir showing white tops on the water.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
3
1
365
DC-TZ90
15th December 2020 1:05pm
river
muddy
pocket-park
Shirley B
It looks rough and very cold.
December 16th, 2020
