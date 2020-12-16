Previous
Sun on the weir by mave
Sun on the weir

Yesterday we walked in the Pocket Park. It was very muddy and our feet got very heavy with the mud that stuck to our walking boots. Most of the river was very calm. Just the area afound the weir showing white tops on the water.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Mave

@mave
Shirley B
It looks rough and very cold.
December 16th, 2020  
